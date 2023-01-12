5-year-old dies after RSV complications, family says

Willow Edwards got sick in December and never got better.
By Elizabeth Hadley and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) – A 5-year-old girl in Idaho died after suffering complications from RSV and pneumonia, the family said.

Willow Edwards got sick in December and never got better.

A friend close to the family told KMVT Willow’s mother took her to a hospital in Shoshone, Idaho when she noticed the little girl gasping to breathe.

Willow died after being flown to a hospital in Boise. The family said the RSV turned into pneumonia.

“It’s hard to lose people that have lived their life and gone through everything, and where Willow didn’t even get a chance at that, just because she didn’t have enough time, she wasn’t strong enough it’s a hard one,” family friend Erica Jacobson said.

The South Central Public Health District says the death hasn’t been confirmed to them yet, but RSV is very common in young children, and it can get severe very quickly.

“If their symptoms are getting really, really bad, they aren’t eating anything, not willing to get out of bed at all, coupled with that shortness of breath, and not drinking water, that’s the time to go to the doctor,” said Jacob Ward, an epidemiologist with the SCPHD.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland names special counsel for classified records found in Biden’s office
This photo provided by the Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003