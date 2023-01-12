Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day

A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.(London Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a swinging start to the new year at the London Zoo.

Born on New Year’s Day, an adorable baby sloth has aptly been named Nova, which means “new” in Latin.

The zookeepers said they won’t know the baby sloth’s sex until it’s confirmed by vets.

Nova is a two-toed sloth.

The sloth’s characteristic claws will grow up to four inches in length and will come in handy when the sloth is about a year old and ready to branch out on its own.

A zookeeper looking after Nova said baby sloths are very strong after they’re born. They immediately cling to their mother and stay holding on until they build the muscles they need to spend life slowly swinging from tree to tree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
Bauer released by Los Angeles Dodgers after suspension cut
TikTok
Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
This photo provided by the Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6