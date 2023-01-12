Cigarette sales in Wis. plummet but alternative smoking methods compensate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legal sales of cigarettes in Wisconsin are on the decline, with a 54% decrease in packs sold since 2001, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum says the decline is likely due to a combination of public health messaging, changes in policies, and substitute products. According to the report, the state of Wisconsin raised its cigarette taxes three times since 2001, first from 59 cents per pack to 77 cents per pack in 2002, then again to $1.77 in 2008 and $2.52 in 2009.

Store Manager of Capitol Petroleum, LLC. Zachary Zimdars says the decreased interest in cigarettes won’t impact his sales.

“Companies have kind of switched to alternatives like zin and vapes. People who were smokers are still gonna smoke but you’re seeing less new smokers and more people taking up the alternatives instead,” he said.

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) says these alternative options could be even more detrimental to health.

“There has been an increase in vaping products on the market that have 5% or higher nicotine strength, so that has actually grown substantially over the past five years now, 81% of the products that are on the shelves right now have greater than 5% nicotine strength,” Communications Coordinator Morgan Finke said. “Some of those products can be almost easier to conceal, you know a pack of gum it can you know look just like candy and it makes it a lot harder for a parent to kind of know what to look for.”

While there is still research being done on these methods, Finke says one thing is for sure- data confirms that nicotine in any capacity is proven to damage the adolescent brain.

Finke says whether it’s medications or counseling, there are resources for those looking to quit smoking, and just a phone call away. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for support.

