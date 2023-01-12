City of Madison Clerk’s Office to temporarily relocate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office will be temporarily moved to accommodate renovations at the City-County building.

The Clerk’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clerk’s staff will still be available by phone during these days.

The office will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Clerk’s Office will relocate to its temporary location on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in room 153 of the Madison Municipal Building.

The mailing address for the city’s Clerk’s Office will remain 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Room 103, Madison, WI 53703.

