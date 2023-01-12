Cloudy And Breezy This Evening

A chilly morning in store
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • Flurries through this evening
  • Wind chill into the teens
  • Friday begins a sunnier stretch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!

Last night the clouds and fog moved in fairly quickly once the sun went down. Those clouds will continue to stay with us through today and into tomorrow morning. Tonight we’ll also see flurries coming into our area from the north, but we’re not expecting more than a dusting.  Winds this evening and into tomorrow will become breezy and that will help to bring the wind chill down into the teens by morning.

After the clouds move out tomorrow we’ll be left with a sunnier day.  Our high temperature on Friday, even though above average, will be the coldest we’ve seen and will see for a while, with highs in the upper 20s.

This weekend will start with some sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. But clouds will start building in on Saturday night and will leave us with a mostly cloudy to cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.

An area of low pressure will move through on our Monday holiday which means cloudy and wet conditions for Monday and into Tuesday morning.  Rainfall accumulations are not expected to be more than 1/2″.

