Cloudy and Cooler Today

Temperatures will still be a little above average
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
  • A Few Flurries Later Today
  • Breezy
  • Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will move by to the south of here today. The low will bring clouds and a little more wind to the region. Precipitation will be limited to just a few flurries later this afternoon and this evening. With the clouds, temperatures will be cooler than yesterday as well. Highs will only be reaching the middle 30s. The low will head off to the west tonight and skies will clear tomorrow. Sunshine will hang around into the first part of the weekend as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Next week we’re going to be tracking two storms; one at the beginning of the week, and then the other mid to later in the week.  Both storms will mean increasing clouds, but at this point, any precipitation looks more like rain rather than snow.

Today: Cloudy and cooler with a few flurries possible late. High: 35. Wind: N 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Low: 24. Wind: N 15.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 36.

