Cross Plains PD looking for suspect in identity theft incident

The Cross Plains Police Department is looking for the suspect in an identity theft incident.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department is looking for a suspect in an identity theft incident involving the purchase of multiple iPhones.

A victim came to the Cross Plains PD on Monday reporting that someone had stolen his identity.

The person reported to the department that someone had used his identity to buy three iPhone 14s through AT&T. The suspect had the iPhones delivered by FEDEX to Walgreens in Cross Plains.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the male suspect entered Walgreens and picked up the three phones, according to the police department.

The police department said it does not currently have a vehicle associated with the suspect.

If you have any information related to the incident, please contact the Cross Plains Police Department at 608-798-4100 ext. 131.

