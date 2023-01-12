DHS: Certain Wisconsin FoodShare benefits to end in February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extra benefits will end after February for those enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare programs, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.

Officials said the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act by Congress in December stopped the additional flow of funding. For the past few months, according to the DHS, FoodShare households were receiving the maximum amount for their size or $95, whichever was more.

“These additional funds provided to eligible Wisconsinites because of COVID-19 have made a real difference. With Congress deciding to end these federal funds, community support for local resources like food pantries and food banks will be more important than ever,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said.

The DHS said about $80 million has been distributed in recent months using the extra funds to support almost 400,000 households experiencing food insecurity.

“The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that funds FoodShare is a crucial federal support to individuals and families, particularly in times like these when higher food prices are straining everyone’s budgets, but especially those of our most vulnerable,” Standridge added.

According to DHS officials, the money from the benefits being cut off will also indirectly affect Wisconsinites involved in food production and retail, such as farmers, truckers and grocers.

Regular benefits within FoodShare will continue, but the last month for extra benefits is February, according to officials.

