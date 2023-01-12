DHS: Certain Wisconsin FoodShare benefits to end in February

Grocery sales tax reduction begins
Grocery sales tax reduction begins(Patsy Montesinos)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extra benefits will end after February for those enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare programs, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.

Officials said the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act by Congress in December stopped the additional flow of funding. For the past few months, according to the DHS, FoodShare households were receiving the maximum amount for their size or $95, whichever was more.

“These additional funds provided to eligible Wisconsinites because of COVID-19 have made a real difference. With Congress deciding to end these federal funds, community support for local resources like food pantries and food banks will be more important than ever,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said.

The DHS said about $80 million has been distributed in recent months using the extra funds to support almost 400,000 households experiencing food insecurity.

“The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that funds FoodShare is a crucial federal support to individuals and families, particularly in times like these when higher food prices are straining everyone’s budgets, but especially those of our most vulnerable,” Standridge added.

According to DHS officials, the money from the benefits being cut off will also indirectly affect Wisconsinites involved in food production and retail, such as farmers, truckers and grocers.

Regular benefits within FoodShare will continue, but the last month for extra benefits is February, according to officials.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

77-year-old injured in attempted sexual assault in Madison
TikTok
Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Extended Forecast
Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler Today