Fire kills infant and father in Indiana; 3 kids listed as critical

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 15-month-old girl who was seriously injured in an Indianapolis apartment fire died Thursday, a day after her father also died of his injuries, a fire official said.

Three other children — a 3-year-old girl and boys ages 12 and 14 — also hurt in the fire Monday remain in critical but stable condition, said Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

“It’s sad, but hopefully the three others will pull through and be just fine,” Reith said Thursday.

A 31-year-old man who was injured in the fire died Wednesday. He was the father of the 15-month-old and 3-year-old girls, fire officials said previously.

All five of the fire victims were found unconscious by firefighters in the smoke-filled apartment, and the four children suffered cardiac arrest, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, and the victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, she said.

Fire investigators said a smoke alarm had been removed from the apartment at some point prior to the fire for an unknown reason. Apartment management told investigators there was a working smoke alarm in the apartment about two weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library;’ AG appoints special counsel
Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Westbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
Willow Edwards got sick in December and never got better.
5-year-old dies after RSV complications, family says