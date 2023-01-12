Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener.

A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old John Miller. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 that Miller is no longer employed by the agency. It added that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is the investigating agency for this case.

According to the complaint, an agent with the Division of Criminal investigation confirmed that Miller was giving the pills in exchange for information, to which Miller said, “Cause I want Mesa, I want that piece of s***.” When the agent asked Miller if he thought it was ethical, Miller said, “I don’t think it’s ethical.”

The agent also asked Miller if it was legal. “No, it’s actually illegal to pass off fake drugs,” the complaint cites Miller saying.

The woman who allegedly received the false pills said she met the deputy while she was in high school, according to the complaint. She said he was a Necedah police officer at the time and was responding to an incident at the school.

“When I’m off duty, I’m off duty”

The woman told a DCI agent during an interview on Sept. 27, 2022, that she had kept in contact with Miller and called dispatch to reconnect with him. She invited him to her apartment, where he later arrived wearing civilian clothing. According to the complaint, the woman said the other people at her apartment were uncomfortable because they knew Miller was a police officer.

The complaint states that about an hour into Miller’s visit, she allegedly asked him if it was OK if she smoked meth in front of him. She told authorities that he said, “a statement similar to, ‘When I’m off duty, I’m off duty.’” She said she smoked meth, and he watched her doing so, the complaint alleged.

The woman continued, telling authorities she called Miller on a separate occasion to ask if he had any meth and he told her to meet him in the parking lot of her apartment. After picking her up, she recounted them driving to a cemetery near a campground. She said Miller was wearing his Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office uniform as he told her to hold out her hand. That’s when he allegedly gave her five to seven pills. According to the complaint, she remembered him allegedly saying some were Clonazepam but could not remember what he said the others were. After she took the pills, Miller drove her back to her apartment.

The complaint details two accounts of what happened next. The woman told investigators she thanked Miller for not asking her for anything. He said she could raise her shirt and expose her chest, which she did. She said she didn’t feel pressure to do so, but also pointed out she was alone with an officer who gave her unknown pills. She told investigators she feared what would happen to her if she didn’t do so.

Miller, however, recounted suggesting she lift her shirt up, the complaint states. He recalled her saying people always ask for something in return, to which he replied he wasn’t asking for sex and that if it made her feel better, she could lift her shirt up. Miller said the woman replied that it would and did so, according to the complaint.

The complaint adds that the woman said she didn’t think the pills had an effect on her other than feeling “down.”

“Small Town Rumors”

In an Oct. 3 interview, Miller said to two DCI agents that he talked to the woman about two weeks prior and didn’t remember any other calls from between then and a call on Sept. 23, 2022. The agents told Miller they found it odd the woman would call him up and ask for meth if the only other call prior was to report property damage. Miller told officials that there had been rumors floating around Necedah for the past two years that he was a drug dealer, but the complaint recalled Miller saying that these were just “small town rumors.”

Miller claimed the call ended soon after he said he couldn’t get her meth but that she texted his personal phone asking again. Miller told agents he replied, “I don’t know who you are.” However, the complaint notes, he was unable to find the text to show them.

Miller told agents that he had contact with the woman around Sept. 19, 2022, and he was in a marked Juneau County Sheriff’s Office K-9 vehicle during his contact with her, the complaint states. Miller also told the agents that he had never been inside the woman’s apartment, nor spent any other time with her.

Agents asked Miller about the ride to the cemetery, where the woman asked him for drugs. When she asked for pills, Miller allegedly allegedly told the agents he gave her Tylenol and a stool softener. The complaint alleges that he told the woman it was an “upper” and made her take the pills immediately, because he said her friend would know they weren’t uppers if she showed them.

The complaint did not state what information Miller received in exchange for the pills.

If convicted, Miller could face no more than a $10,000 fine and/or no more than three years and six months in prison. He is set to appear in court for his initial appearance on Feb. 1, according to court records.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.