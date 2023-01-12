Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.

“As a state, Wisconsin is a national leader in providing for our veterans, and we continue to strive to provide our nation’s heroes with the support and resources they’ve earned through their service,” said Gov. Evers. “These organizations do great work, ensuring Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and their families have the services they need to be successful, and they deserve to be recognized for being a vital part of ensuring our veterans are cared for and uplifted.”

Since starting in 2015, DVA’s grant programs have been funding organizations that aim to ensure Wisconsin veterans and their families have the resources they need, as well as nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship, technical, business, or other assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve employment outcomes.

“From providing basic necessities to entrepreneurship training, these grants will directly fund bettering and enriching the lives of those who have served,” said Secretary Bond.

This year’s nonprofit recipients are Center for Veterans Issues, Great Lakes Dryhooch, Herzing University, Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc., Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, Trinity Equestrian Center Kids Kamps Inc., UW-Superior Foundation, Wisconsin Veterans’ Network, and Milwaukee County War Memorial Inc., all of whom will each receive $25,000.

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park will receive $17,500 and Wisconsin Hero Outdoors will receive $7,500.

Two entrepreneur grants will also be given out. Fox Valley Technical College will receive $99,970 and Lakeland University will receive $75,000.

Secretary Bond said the DVA is grateful for these and other community and nonprofit organizations across the state, forming a network that has resulted in thousands of veterans receiving vital assistance and resources.

