Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices

TikTok
TikTok(MGN image)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers officially declared Thursday that he will be banning TikTok and some software from other technology companies on state-issued devices.

The governor made the announcement on Twitter, noting that he consulted with experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity and counterintelligence in making the decision to issue an executive order.

“This order ensures we remain vigilant in monitoring new technologies and evolving cybersecurity issues,” Evers said.

The governor listed the following vendors and/or software as being prohibited from being used on state-issued devices:

  • TikTok
  • Huawei Technologies
  • ZTE Corp
  • Hytera Communications Corporation
  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company
  • Dashua Technology Company
  • Tencent Holdings, including but not limited to:
    • Tencent QQ
    • QQ Wallet
    • WeChat
  • Alibaba products, including but not limited to:
    • AliPay
  • Kaspersky Lab

Evers noted in the order that TikTok has more than 94 million users in the United States as of 2022.

A spokesperson with the Governor’s Office confirmed last week that he would be issuing an executive order for the ban. Evers had previously said that the number of people who use TikTok on their state devices was small and that his administration was taking the issue seriously.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Extended Forecast
Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler Today
Eggs in grocery store
Egg prices continue to rise in Wisconsin and across US
Court generic
Wisconsin man’s retrial begins in wife’s antifreeze death