Janesville apartment fire leaves one injured

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville resident was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire that damaged the entire building on Monday.

At around 1:15 p.m., Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 800 block of Prairie Avenue after reports of smoke were made. Upon arrival, officials saw smoke coming from the second-floor apartment of a two-unit multiple family residence.

Crews extinguished a fire that engulfed a kitchen on the second floor. The resident of that apartment was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire did not spread past the upper apartment, but the entire building has smoke and water damage. Janesville Fire Department says the fire caused approximately $55,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The building’s residents are staying with family or friends, officials said.

