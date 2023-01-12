Police investigating two sexual assaults in Madison’s Greenbush Neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after two women reported being approached from behind and assaulted Tuesday night in Madison’s Greenbush Neighborhood.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, both attacks happened within minutes of one another near Park Street, Erin Street, Orchard Street and Emerald Street. Both women said they were walking in the neighborhood when they were attacked.

MPD noted that they are investigating the incidents separately, but indicated “there is a possibility these attacks were committed by the same suspect.” Police also stated that the assaults appeared to be sexual in nature.

The first woman told police she was walking by South Park Street and Erin Street when the suspect came up from behind her. She was able to get away from him, but she he came up to her again near St. Mary’s Hospital. Dane County dispatchers told the woman to go to the hospital to receive help until they could arrive.

MPD recounted that another woman reported a suspect approaching her from behind near Emerald Street and Orchard Street. Police noted that a concerned citizen helped get the woman out of the area.

Both women described the suspect as being a Hispanic man in his early twenties who was wearing dark clothing.

MPD is also collaborating with UW-Madison Police Department to provide extra resources in this area. Police said anyone who has information on this case should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.