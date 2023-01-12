Westbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road

Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident.

While only the westbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers try to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.

No information about the incident has been released at this time.

According to the alert sent by WisDOT around 12:15 p.m., the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

