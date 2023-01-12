Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.

Yang pled guilty to the charges in October. Officials said he also admitted to purchasing half-pound and pound quantities of meth for him to sell himself.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years of supervised release. The Judge cited Yang’s previous history of drug trafficking, domestic violence and firearm possession during sentencing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.