Annual humane society donation drive brings in pallets of donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is set to receive more than six pallets of donated items from the annual “Humane Holidays” drive held by Mounds Pet Food Warehouse.

DCHS said it and its volunteers are looking forward to digging through the donations purchased by community members. The drive collected the items DCHS most needed for the shelter.

“On behalf of all the animals, thank you to Mounds Pet Food Warehouse and our community for your generosity,” Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator said.

Officials said many dogs, cats and other critters will get the chance to enjoy new toys and treats because of the community effort.

“Thank you Mounds for being a wonderful longtime supporter of animals in need and providing opportunities that help people help animals in our community,” Bernard added.

