City of Beloit restructures fire department to elevate emergency responses

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee their own divisions.

From firefighters all the way up the leadership ladder to fire chief, every department is made up of different people with different titles and responsibilities. Originally, Beloit Fire Dept. captains would oversee crews while responding to calls and answer to multiple deputy chiefs and the fire chief.

In order to simplify leadership roles, the fire station shifted positions around and created three battalion chief positions who report to Deputy Chief Jason Griffin and Fire Chief Daniel Pease.

The three divisions are as follows: Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Operations and Fire Prevention/Inspection. EMS Battalion Chief Todd Farley was hired out of Missouri and started working on January 4.

“This position has been filled to fill that leadership role so the captain can focus on being a captain and the lieutenant at the company level can focus on being a lieutenant,” Farley said.

Farley said he’s excited to take on the leadership position so other team members can focus on fighting fires.

“Before, we didn’t have that structure and we just continued with our day-to-day operations and tried to do the best that we can,” Griffin said. “Now these people that are in charge of their own division can build that division to make it whatever they want.”

Deputy Chief Griffin said the restructure makes it possible for Beloit FD to receive accreditation from Wisconsin.

“It’s a really big jump to for a fire department to be accredited and for us to have the opportunity now to do this is going to be quite exciting,” he said.

Griffin said accreditation is a long-term goal set for “a couple of years” down the line.

