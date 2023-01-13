City of Beloit restructures fire department to elevate emergency responses

The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee three specific divisions.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee their own divisions.

From firefighters all the way up the leadership ladder to fire chief, every department is made up of different people with different titles and responsibilities. Originally, Beloit Fire Dept. captains would oversee crews while responding to calls and answer to multiple deputy chiefs and the fire chief.

In order to simplify leadership roles, the fire station shifted positions around and created three battalion chief positions who report to Deputy Chief Jason Griffin and Fire Chief Daniel Pease.

The three divisions are as follows: Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Operations and Fire Prevention/Inspection. EMS Battalion Chief Todd Farley was hired out of Missouri and started working on January 4.

“This position has been filled to fill that leadership role so the captain can focus on being a captain and the lieutenant at the company level can focus on being a lieutenant,” Farley said.

Farley said he’s excited to take on the leadership position so other team members can focus on fighting fires.

“Before, we didn’t have that structure and we just continued with our day-to-day operations and tried to do the best that we can,” Griffin said. “Now these people that are in charge of their own division can build that division to make it whatever they want.”

Deputy Chief Griffin said the restructure makes it possible for Beloit FD to receive accreditation from Wisconsin.

“It’s a really big jump to for a fire department to be accredited and for us to have the opportunity now to do this is going to be quite exciting,” he said.

Griffin said accreditation is a long-term goal set for “a couple of years” down the line.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against...
Packers AJ Dillon gets special gift from UW-Whitewater band director
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
MPD: Cigars and vape cartridges stolen from convenience store
SYH final meal reveal
SYH final meal reveal
MPD arrest 25-year-old for possession of child pornography