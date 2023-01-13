Crash closes Green Co. highway north of New Glarus

A stretch of Hwy. 69, north of New Glarus, was closed on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, following a...
A stretch of Hwy. 69, north of New Glarus, was closed on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, following a crash near Highland Drive, the Wisconsin State Highway Patrol reported.(WMTV-TV/Tim Elliott)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW GLARUS (WMTV) – A stretch of Green Co. highway is shut down Friday morning after a crash and officials expect the road to remain closed for a while.

A Wisconsin State Patrol alert states both directions of Hwy. 69 at the Highland Drive intersection, north of New Glarus, was closed around 8:15 a.m. The notification added that officials expect traffic to be blocked off for at least two hours.

The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated northbound drivers are being detoured at highway at Co. Hwy. W, while those heading south are being asked to turn at State Hwy. 92.

The WSP statement did not provide any information about the wreck, including how many vehicles may have been involved or any possible injuries.

NBC15 News has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

