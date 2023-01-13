Green Bay Packers hire franchise’s first female full-time athletic trainer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have hired the first female full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.

Erin Roberge joins the staff as an assistant athletic trainer.

Roberge has been working with the team as an intern since the summer of 2020.

She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed her master’s degree in exercise science at Pennsylvania Western University.

Her emphasis is in performance enhancement and injury prevention, according to the Packers.

“Through the internship experiences over the last few years, it became apparent to us that Erin would be a great addition to our staff,” said Packers director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer Bryan Engel. “She shares a passion for the athletic-training profession and is dedicated to providing our players with the highest quality health care in the NFL.”

A Nov. 2022 report from the Associated Press said there were 21 female athletic trainers in the NFL.

