Iowa State adds ex-Wisconsin aide, NAIA head coach to staff

Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator
(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions Thursday, leaving him with one staff position to fill following the Cyclones' first losing season since 2016.

Poteat was at Wisconsin the past two seasons but was not retained by new coach Luke Fickell. Poteat helped lead a defense that was seventh nationally with 17 interceptions and 10th in total defense. He replaces Matt Caponi, the new defensive coordinator at North Texas.

Langs was head coach at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan since he started the program in 2016. His team went to the semifinals of the national playoffs and finished 11-2 in 2022. He previously coached at Division III Wheaton College in Illinois.

Since the end of the season, Campbell has replaced offensive coordinator Tom Manning with running backs and receivers coach Nathan Scheelhaase and hired Northern Iowa offensive coordinator Ryan Clanton as offensive line coach and Boise State strength coach Reid Kagy to the same position.

Campbell still must hire a replacement for quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon, who left for South Florida to coach the same position.

