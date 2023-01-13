Mild Conditions With Sunshine This Weekend

Above average temperatures are expected
Quiet and Mild Weather This Week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
  • Clouds This Morning
  • Mild Temperatures During the Weekend
  • Breezy at Times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather through the weekend. Today’s temperatures will be on the cool side with northerly wind expected. By tomorrow, wind will shift to southerly. More sunshine along with a warming trend will be seen. As the ridge drifts off to the east of here through Saturday and Sunday, southerly wind will continue. Another area of low pressure will move in for the early part of next week. It will bring rain to southern Wisconsin on Monday. A second system will make its way through later next week. That one has the potential to bring both rain and accumulating snow to the region.

Today: Decreasing cloudiness. High: 29. Wind: N 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 24. Wind: Becoming SW 5.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 38.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 45.

