Mild Conditions With Sunshine This Weekend

Clouds This Morning

Mild Temperatures During the Weekend

Breezy at Times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather through the weekend. Today’s temperatures will be on the cool side with northerly wind expected. By tomorrow, wind will shift to southerly. More sunshine along with a warming trend will be seen. As the ridge drifts off to the east of here through Saturday and Sunday, southerly wind will continue. Another area of low pressure will move in for the early part of next week. It will bring rain to southern Wisconsin on Monday. A second system will make its way through later next week. That one has the potential to bring both rain and accumulating snow to the region.

Today: Decreasing cloudiness. High: 29. Wind: N 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 24. Wind: Becoming SW 5.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 38.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 45.

