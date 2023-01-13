MPD arrest 25-year-old for possession of child pornography

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Madison Police Department announced in an incident report.

In the report, MPD said members of SVU, Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and Special Weapons and Tactics units searched a home on High Point Oaks Ln., then arrested the suspect.

The 25-year-old suspect had been the subject of an ongoing investigation, according to reports, and he was booked into the Dane County Jail.

