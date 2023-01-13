MPD: Cigars and vape cartridges stolen from convenience store

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A burglar stole from a convenience store on Madison’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

At around 12:10 AM, officers were dispatched to Open Pantry on the 1400 block of Pflaum Rd. officials said. The front door of the business was shattered, according to police, and multiple cigars and vape cartridges were missing.

The investigation is ongoing and digital evidence is being reviewed, police added.

