Sunny Spots For The Weekend

Clouds break late tonight

Clouds roll back in later on Saturday

MLK Day is looking soggy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!

We had a windy and chilly night last evening and those winds only started to settle down near noon. That also means our wind chills were down as well, into the lower teens. We were hoping that we’d break out of the clouds this afternoon, but the satellite is showing clouds still in place not just for our area, but for the majority of the state. The clouds will begin breaking tonight and our overnight lows will be back down into the teens.

Tomorrow looks like the best day out of our long weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near the mid-30s. Then overnight into Sunday we’ll be seeing the progression of clouds move in which will leave Sunday as a mostly cloudy to cloudy day. High temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday and be into the upper 30s.

Unfortunately, if you have Monday off as part of your long weekend, we’re looking at an area of low pressure moving up from the southwest and keeping us cloudy and rainy for most of the day. There may be a break in the rain throughout the day but mostly look for light to moderate rain that will give us up to 1/2″ of precip.

As for next week, we are watching the models decide what to do with the next weather system that could impact our Thursday/Friday. We’ll likely see clouds keeping us overcast, but as to “if” and “what kind” of precipitation, we could get, there is still a lot of discrepancy at the moment.

