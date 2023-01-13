Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him.

Katoine Richardson will return to a Dane Co. courtroom on Jan. 31 for plea and sentencing hearings for all the open cases against him, court records show. According to the state’s public database, Richardson, 20, currently has 11 separate open cases, dating back to Nov. 2019, with 46 charges spread among them. Of those allegations, he faces 26 felony counts, with the remaining being misdemeanors. Of the total number of charges, fifteen are for bail jumping, both felony and misdemeanor.

Richardson’s most recent arrest came in March 2022 when he and another person allegedly held an individual at gunpoint and stole $120 and the victim’s gun. The victim told the Fitchburg Police Department he recognized one of the men as Richardson because he would buy marijuana from the suspect. The criminal complaint in that case reports Richardson admitted he was involved in the robbery but told investigators he was not alone.

“I’m not going to see the light of day for a long time.”

His arrest came on March 23, nearly a week after the incident, because investigators knew Richardson had to go to the Dane Co. Circuit Court that day, the complaint states. Officers met him there and immediately served him a search warrant.

In Richardson’s backpack the officers reported finding a gun bearing serial numbers matching the stolen gun. They also allegedly found 86 grams of marijuana in 18 individually wrapped bags, three digital scales, and a loaded gun, along with $2,400 in cash. A stash of ammunition was also reported to be found in his car. The complaint quoted Richardson saying during questioning, “I’m not going to see the light of day for a long time.”

The incident resulted in 11 of the charges against Richardson, including armed robbery, possession of THC with intent to deliver, and eight felony bail jumping charges.

“He would rather die than go to prison for a long time.”

Less than six months earlier, an MPD officer, Keith Brown, suffered minor injuries when he was shot by a fellow officer during another one of Richardson’s arrests. Just after midnight on Oct. 21, 2021, an officer monitoring surveillance video spotted Richardson and knew he was in violation of his bail condition that were related to several open cases already against him at the time, the Dane Co. District Attorney explained.

In its criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged Richardson ran away when an officer approached him. Nearby officers, who were not involved in the pursuit, reported hearing a single gunshot. A sergeant responding to the scene saw multiple MPD officers pinning the suspect to the ground and said there appeared to be a gun under the suspect’s outstretched hands. The officers secured the weapon and took Richardson into custody. The complaint noted the injured officer had suffered a hip injury during the struggle with the suspect.

A Madison Police Dept. officer suffered minor injuries after being shot during the arrest of Katoine Richardson on Oct. 21, 2021.

Following that arrest, he was charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts each of recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint for the State Street arrest, Richardson told an officer who was interviewing him that he carried a gun for his protection and drew it as officers neared him, “impl(ying) that he would rather die than go to prison for a long time, so he tried to get the officers to shoot and kill him.”

