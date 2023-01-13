Teen arrested in Madison convenience store burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday during a stolen vehicle operation after being accused of stealing from a Madison convenience store.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Wednesday after a report of someone stealing a car. Police said that vehicle was used later during a smash-and-grab burglary at Open Pantry, located on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road.

Authorities conducting a stolen vehicle recovery operation found the car. Another law enforcement agency arrested the teen boy, police said. MPD did not state which agency arrested the teen.

MPD noted that evidence from the burglary was also collected. The agency indicated this was an ongoing investigation.

