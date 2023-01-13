Teen missing out of Richland Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland Center Police are trying to find more information about missing 16-year-old, Kaylee Brown.

The department issued a short Facebook post sharing her image and basic information detailing her age and hometown.

The post from police was sent out around 9 p.m. Thursday.

If you know anything about Kaylee’s location or have information regarding where she might be, you are asked to contact Richland Center Police at (608) 647-2103.

