Thief steals nearly $2,000 saw from Mt. Horeb business

Surveillance cameras caught the man in the act
Surveillance cameras caught the man in the act(Sloan Implement)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MT. HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Police in Mt. Horeb are looking for a man who stole a pricey piece of equipment from a small business. The crime was all caught on surveillance cameras.

Employees at Sloan Implement say on Saturday January 7th, the man walked into the store wandered around for a few minutes. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow hat and jacket, sunglasses, and a face mask. When employees were distracted, the man casually picked up a Stihl TS 700 saw and walked out of the store. The suspect then took of in a 2015-2016 full-size, red Chevy pick-up truck. The truck had a bed cover on it and a salt spreader on the back. Both license plates were covered in duct tape.

Employees say it wasn’t until Wednesday that they noticed the saw was missing. They scrubbed through their surveillance video and caught the thief in the act. That’s when employees called the Mt. Horeb Police Department to report a burglary. Employees say the saw retails for around $1,700 and is in high demand. The product is back-ordered for months.

If you have any information on this crime or recognize the suspect or his truck, please call Mt. Horeb Police at 608-437-5522.

