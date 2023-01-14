60,000-piece puzzle to be built at Wisconsin funeral home

The world’s largest puzzle is being built right here in Wisconsin.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers are touting that the world’s largest puzzle is being built at a funeral home in Wisconsin.

The puzzle will be put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Organizers said the picture will includes 60,000 pieces when it is finished.

Officials said the puzzle will include pictures of special landmarks from around the entire world.

“I wanted to get the community involved. Let’s meet new people in the community and let’s have a fun weekend of people of all ages coming to work together on one big project,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said.

According to the puzzle’s creator Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle. It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

The puzzle will be built all weekend, and organizers hope to have it completed by Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

police lights
Teen arrested in Madison convenience store burglary
World’s largest puzzle to be built in Wisconsin
World’s largest puzzle to be built in Wisconsin
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach is seen...
Evers picks ex-Democratic lawmaker to lead parole commission
More clouds than sun for this holiday weekend
More clouds than sun for this holiday weekend