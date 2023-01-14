Animal lovers once again encouraged to honor Betty White with donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Humane Society is inviting fans to honor Betty White with a donation to help animals.

Betty White was a longtime animal lover and advocate for animal welfare. Last year, on what would have been her 100th birthday, thousands of fans continued her legacy by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

More than $12.7 million was raised in her honor last year to help animal shelters, rescues and charities.

The challenge also raised $50,000 for animals at DCHS.

“We were amazed not only by the generous support, but by how the Betty White Challenge brought together thousands of people in support of animals in need,” DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard said. “During last year’s challenge, some participants commented that they hoped this event would become an annual day of giving.”

DCHS is once again inviting supporters to give on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to celebrate Betty White’s birthday and continue her legacy.

A generous donor will be matching gifts up to $2,500. You can donate here: //giveshelter.org/betty.

