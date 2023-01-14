Art makes positive impact on kids affected by incarceration

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of their artwork.

Cultural Connections put on an art show in Stoughton that helps kids impacted by incarceration show their creative side while sharing their experiences.

Director Pat Dillon says Friday night’s show was called safe spaces.

“It’s not so much about the art as it is about creating a space where they can interact. They are destigmatized because everyone in the room has somewhat of a shared experience,” Dillon said.

She says her program allows students to be themselves while showing the community long term projects.

“The four kids here tonight--all go to different schools. They don’t have friendships outside the club but when they get together, they are like a little family,” Dillon said.

A family that encourages each other to be themselves with the flick of a paint brush. Solomon Moore says he enjoys showing others his passion for art.

“I love to draw because it is calming and I love listening to music while drawing too because it helps me think about what I want to draw,” Moore said.

Artist Maddy Nodich says drawing and painting is a way to escape into imagination.

“When I was younger and going through the stuff, I went through it helped me cope. So, it was just a coping method,” Nodich said.

This program has drawn a map for kids to dream big with a creative mind.

