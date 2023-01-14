MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!

In celebration of the day, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening their doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Each of the Madison-area stores will have a special breakfast menu with fresh Greenbush Bakery donut sandwiches and made-to-order waffle sundaes. They’ll also be offering chances to win free swag and treats throughout the family-friendly event.

The celebration runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4, while waffles and donuts last. Chocolate Shoppe says wearing pajamas is encouraged!

Madison-area Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream stores are located on Atwood Ave., Fordem Ave., Gemini Dr., State St., Monroe St., Midvale Blvd., Research Park Dr. and Parmenter St.

For more information about the event, visit Chocolate Shoppe’s Facebook page.

