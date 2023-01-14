Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!

In celebration of the day, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening their doors bright and...
In celebration of the day, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening their doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!

In celebration of the day, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening their doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Each of the Madison-area stores will have a special breakfast menu with fresh Greenbush Bakery donut sandwiches and made-to-order waffle sundaes. They’ll also be offering chances to win free swag and treats throughout the family-friendly event.

The celebration runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4, while waffles and donuts last. Chocolate Shoppe says wearing pajamas is encouraged!

Madison-area Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream stores are located on Atwood Ave., Fordem Ave., Gemini Dr., State St., Monroe St., Midvale Blvd., Research Park Dr. and Parmenter St.

For more information about the event, visit Chocolate Shoppe’s Facebook page.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) is defended by Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first...
Strong 2nd half sends Hoosiers past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) goes to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez...
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks
City of Madison to hold snow removal equipment naming election
Mercyhealth in Janesville reopens South Urgent Care