City of Madison to hold snow removal equipment naming election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Streets and Engineering Divisions are asking for input on names for their snow removal equipment.

Although the city is no longer taking name submissions, participants are encouraged to vote in the upcoming ranked choice election.

City staff will narrow down over 1,000 name submissions to 10 finalists. Participants can begin voting on Jan. 23 through Wisconsin Salt Wise’s website. The election will close on Feb. 3.

