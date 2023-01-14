Dry weekend leading into an active week

Skies clear a little this afternoon

Warmer on Sunday

Rain looks likely on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our mainly gray stretch of weather looks to continue into much of this weekend, but at least it’ll be dry and temperatures will stay mild.

We could see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, but I think the day will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to lower 30s. Winds pick up out of the south on Sunday, helping to boost our temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll likely see a few more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon.

Our next weather-maker begins to move in overnight Sunday into Monday, temperatures will be mild enough to keep all precip as rain. Most of southern Wisconsin can expect widespread showers through the majority of the day on Monday. Rain accumulations look to be under an inch, but still significant considering it’s mid-January!

Some showers could linger into the first half of Tuesday before we begin to dry out briefly. We’ll be watching another system setting its sights on the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. This is another one that’s track is still a bit uncertain and could shift north or south in the coming days, but as it stands right now it looks like we could finally see a bit of snow.

