Man crashes, dies after police smell weed in his car

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County.

A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night.

The deputy said he smelled weed, and asked the man to step out of the car. The man then drove away, trying to escape the deputy.

The chase ensued from the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B to a couple miles away near the intersection of County Road G and Highway 12.

The Deputy lost sight of the car, but then noticed smoke. When he got closer, the Deputy found the suspect’s car, which looked like it had crashed and rolled multiple times.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:12 p.m. The driver was trapped and did not have a pulse. Fort Atkinson Fire and EMS responded, confirming that the man was dead.

His name has not been released while the family is notified. The Wisconsin State Patrol is now investigating the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Fort Atkinson Fire and EMS, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded.

