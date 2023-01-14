Mercyhealth in Janesville reopens South Urgent Care

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth in Janesville has reopened South Urgent Care to improve access and reduce wait times.

South Urgent Care is located at 849 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mercyhealth urgent care services are now available on the city’s north, east and south sides.

Urgent care services can be used for non-emergent illnesses, like ear pain and ankle sprains. Patients should call 911 or visit an emergency room for life-threatening injuries.

