MPD arrest burglary suspect at east side gas station

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole from an east side gas station.

Madison Police Department officers were responding around 3:50 a.m. to the Mobile Gas Station along the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave when they ran into the suspect at the store.

The suspect allegedly tried to get away, police recounted in an incident report, but officers were able to take him into custody.

The suspect was arrested by police for burglary, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping, the report said.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

