Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle.

Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.

Dane County officials said the group ultimately arrested two suspects, recovered a stolen vehicle and a gun during the traffic stops.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including eluding and reckless driving. Officials also recovered a handgun from the vehicle he was driving.

The second suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for CCW, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC, Dane Co. officials said.

During the traffic stops, a stolen vehicle being driven by a juvenile was also recovered. The suspect ran away but was found by authorities later. Officials said a facsimile handgun was found in the stolen vehicle.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it has been working to cut down on vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison area. Area agencies reminded citizens to secure their residences, including garage doors and vehicles by removing valuables from your car when parked in the driveway.

Officials also reminded community members not to leave their cars running while unattended.

