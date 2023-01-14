We’re heading back into a cloudy stretch

Mostly cloudy through tomorrow

Rain with us for all of MLK Day

Tracking another storm that could bring us snow later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday Everyone!!

The clouds held on longer than we would have liked for them to today, and it was till early this afternoon that we finally saw some sunshine. It was short-lived before clouds rolled back into the area. Tonight and into tomorrow, expect to see mostly cloudy conditions with a few periods of sunshine. Temperatures today were still above average, but below freezing with most of us around the 30F range. We won’t see much of a cooling trend tonight as temperatures will stay into the upper 20s, but temperatures will be on the climb for tomorrow where we will top out in the upper 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow night in advance of our next weather system. And rain is expected to start just after midnight. By the time we start the day on Monday, it will be a very gray and wet day, with no improvement until early on Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the lower 40s with rain accumulation anywhere from 1/2″ to up to 1″.

Then all eyes will be on Thursday. We’ve been watching the forecast models and have been mentioning the potential of seeing our next storm system nearing. Models are beginning to come into better agreement and it does look like Thursday will be cloudy with the potential of snow. What is still in question is the snow amount with one model bringing much more snow than the other. We’ll keep tracking this storm and will have a better indication on Monday as to the potential snow from this storm.

