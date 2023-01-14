Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $1.3 billion dollars. It’s the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in lottery history.

“It’s exciting,” director of Wisconsin Lottery Cindy Polzin said. “I mean our players, our retailers, the staff… everyone is just very excited, especially when a jackpot gets this high.”

Superstitions tossed aside, Friday the 13th didn’t stop people from buying tickets for the historic drawing.

“You know anything can happen on Friday the 13th,” Polzin said. “I think a lot of our players are like, ‘why not? Let’s take a chance.’”

Monona Speedway general manager Madalena Ricotta said a big drawing like this results in one of their busiest days of the year.

“Especially right after the holidays a lot of people don’t have a lot of money or anything so they’re really hoping for a big win,” Ricotta said.

As reward for working the busy day, Ricotta said she let everyone on her staff pick a number for a lottery ticket they shared.

And if they win?

“We would all split it for sure,” Ricotta said. “(And then) we’re all quitting.”

Winners or not, Ricotta said their gas station appreciates the extra business.

“People are just going crazy over it,” Ricotta said. “They just really want to be a big winner and take it all home with them. So (we get) a lot of sales.”

