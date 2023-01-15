Bald Eagle watching days take flight in Prairie Du Sac

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s longest-running eagle-watching event took flight on Saturday for its 36th year in Prairie du Sac. Enthusiasts flocked to the Wisconsin River outlook to catch a glimpse of the bird.

About 1,000 to 2,000 attendees come to the event every year, according to Jeb Barzen, president of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council.

“If we can get a lot of people that come out to our community, and witness and see Bald Eagles up close, and just gain that appreciation of just how spectacular this resource is,” Barzen said, “That’s just a wonderful day.”

While the Bald Eagle population tends to fluctuate throughout the winter, Barzen said the overall population has increased. In 1974, there were only about 100 nests left in Wisconsin. Now, Barzen said there are upwards of 1,700 nests.

“They are still here, which is a success story in and of itself because this is the southern part of Wisconsin. There’s lots of development going on here,” Barzen said. “This community interaction is really critical because that way we can try to do things right, and we can actually have good Eagle habitat and good human habitat in the same place.”

Free programming will continue through Sunday, but Barzen said Bald Eagles can be seen at the overlook throughout the winter.

