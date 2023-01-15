Dane County: 1900+ Brooklyn residents experiencing power outages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brooklyn residents are experiencing power outages after a transformer went bad Sunday morning, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Officials said they responded to reports of smoke at a Dollar General on Douglas Dr. just before 10 a.m.

Dispatch said first responders found that a transformer, a device that transfers energy from one circuit into another, had gone bad.

Just under 2,000 residents have reported energy issues in the area, according to the Alliant Energy map.

Alliant Energy is currently working to resolve the issues at the Dollar General and in the area, Dane County Dispatch said, and officials said Brooklyn residents may expect some outages.

