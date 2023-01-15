Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year’s New Year’s resolution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New Year’s resolutions vary from person to person, but if you’re looking to give back in 2023, there are several ways you can get your feet wet with volunteering.

One idea is Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity says each winter the Dane County chapter reports fewer volunteers help out due to the cold temperatures. But this also means they need more help at build sites across the country.

“Tasks could vary on the day, but it might be helping with framing or painting, siding, landscaping... could be a whole bunch of different things which makes it really fun because you never know what to expect,” Habitat for Humanity of Dane County construction volunteer services manager Julie Mucilli said.

There are also plenty of other organizations in Dane County where you can volunteer your time, including:

Dane County Parks volunteer program : Every year thousands of people help restore habitats, complete research and advocate for parks and recreation.

Henry Vilas Zoo : Volunteers help to keep the zoo free and beautiful 365 days a year. The zoo offers unique volunteering roles working with guests, animals and the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters: Volunteers there develop a supportive mentoring relationship with a child by meeting up with them at least two times a month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.