January rain to start the workweek

Partly sunny & windy today

Soggy but mild Monday

Next system: Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As expected. the clouds have moved back in this morning and will try their best to stick around through the day. I think we’ll see some partial clearing during the afternoon for a few hints of sunshine, similar to what many of us experienced yesterday.

As low-pressure swirls to our southwest, our winds will grow stronger today with gusts near 30 mph at times. That will help pull in some warmer air and will boost our temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain will begin to move in around midnight, quickly becoming widespread by morning.

Though the morning commute will be wet on Monday, temperatures should be a few degrees above freezing which would limit the potential for any icy roads. The rain lasts through most of the day, beginning to taper off during the evening. A few lingering showers or wintery mixing is possible early Tuesday morning. Rain totals are expected to be less than an inch.

Confidence is growing that we will see some accumulating snowfall on Thursday; however exact snow amounts are still uncertain. A small shift in the path of that system will greatly change where the heaviest snow will fall, so we’ll need to keep an eye on it over the next few days.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler by the end of the week, though still considered to be on the mild side for January with highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.