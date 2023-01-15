Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood

60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling from a flatbed trailer.
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling from a flatbed trailer.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOWN OF ROCK ELM (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off of a flatbed trailer, striking him.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said it was told about a man who had been injured by falling hay bales on County Highway S about four miles southwest of Elmwood at 8:26 a.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office said a load of hay bales was being delivered to a farm on a tractor trailer when the load shifted and fell off, striking Robey. Robey was taken by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin and was pronounced dead. The 66-year-old man driving the tractor trailer, also from Elmwood, was not hurt.

The Elmwood Ambulance Service, Elmwood Fire Department and Baldwin Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

