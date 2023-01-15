Stricker Park injured goose rescued and healing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park.

Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center Operation Supervisor Paige Pederson said her organization received countless calls about a lone goose left behind from its gaggle at Stricker’s Pond. The small pond is part of a conservation park in between Madison and Middleton.

Wildlife Center reps. say Garland is a character and that he hopped into their garbage. (Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center)

Monika and Gabriel Chavez live near the pond and said they saw the goose limping and alone for a long period of time. They frequently walked the trails and named the webbed-footed-fowl Garland Thee Goose.

Ahead of the winter whiteout on Dec. 23, temperatures dropped, so the couple called Wildlife Services which eventually captured the injured goose.

”When the snow came, I don’t think I could’ve slept knowing that that blizzard is hitting and that one animal is out there,” Monika said. ”It just was really a relief to know it was safe.”

Pederson said Garland suffered a fractured wing bone, dehydration and ruffled feathers but is recovering well. Pederson said they do not know what caused the fractured wing injury.

”All we need to do is limit their physical activity to keep them from using that wing too much and harming the healing bone,” Pederson said.

Garland will spend a few more weeks inside, then move to the Wildlife Service’s outdoor facility and be released to the wild in the spring.

Garland Thee Goose suffers from a fractured wing bone (Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center)

Monika said their neighborhood is glad to know Garland will be okay.

”I know there are so many animals out there, but you can only make a difference one goose at a time,” she said.

Pederson said calling is the best thing people can do because trying to capture a wild animal could result in injury.

You can reach the Wildlife Center at 608-287-3235.

