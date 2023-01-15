Sun Prairie fatal motor vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on Saturday night leading to one death.

The crash happened on US Highway 151 northbound just north of Reiner Rd. bridge on January 14 at about 8:43 p.m.

Occupants from each vehicle were taken to an area hospital and one person later died at the hospital.

The roads were open to traffic as of 3:50 a.m.

The case is still under investigation, not arrests have been made.

