Sun Prairie fatal motor vehicle crash

Multiple vehicle crash on US Highway 151 northbound
A three car crash leaves one dead
A three car crash leaves one dead(Tucson Police Department)
By Grace Hodgman
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on Saturday night leading to one death.

The crash happened on US Highway 151 northbound just north of Reiner Rd. bridge on January 14 at about 8:43 p.m.

Occupants from each vehicle were taken to an area hospital and one person later died at the hospital.

The roads were open to traffic as of 3:50 a.m.

The case is still under investigation, not arrests have been made.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch...
Warm weather slows down winter activities for southern Wisconsin
City of Madison frozen pond.
Warm weather slows down winter activities for southern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
Stricker Park injured goose rescued and healing
Stricker Park injured goose rescued and healing