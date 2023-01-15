Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to crash

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.

Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.).

Just before 9:30 p.m., the department said drivers should expect to avoid the area for the next three hours.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved and if there are injuries.

We will keep this story updated as we learn more information.

