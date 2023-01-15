Wisconsin Beef Council: New year, new beef-based recipes using kitchen gadgets!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One of the many resolutions we might set for the new year is to try new things, and what better way than with new recipes for that holiday gift you’ve been eager to use? Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few recipes to help you take the guesswork out of cooking beef with some of the most popular kitchen items from the holiday season.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved

2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges

SEASONING:

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef Tri-Tip Roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in large bowl; toss.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables around roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Meanwhile increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.



ALTERNATIVE COOKING METHOD

Recipe can be made in a 8-quart Air Fryer. Heat Air Fryer to 350°F. Place roast in Air Fryer basket Roast at 350°F for 30 minutes. Once the timer goes off flip the roast, add in your potatoes and continue to cook for 30 to 40 minutes. for medium rare; 30 to 40 minutes for medium doneness. Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.). Add remaining vegetables to the Air Fryer with the potatoes and continue to cook for another 10 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed

TOPPINGS:

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)

COOKING:

Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.



ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. In small bowl add 1/2 cup broth, soy sauce and tomato paste; mix well. Place onions in pressure cooker; top with beef Stew Meat, onions, peppers, broth mixture and garlic. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed in step 2. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

